Episode 12. Why does Belgium focus so much on development cooperation?

The Directorate-General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid spent almost 1.3 billion euros on development cooperation in 2022. In total, Belgium spent €2.5 billion on ODA. According to some, this amount is far too low compared to the enormous needs worldwide. Others then wonder why we should invest so much tax money in other countries when there are so many needs in our own country. In this podcast, we will try to answer the following questions: why is Belgium a donor country? What results are we aiming for? Is it in our own interest to engage in development cooperation? And what is our Belgian added value? To tell us more about this topic, we invited Heidy Rombouts. Heidy Rombouts is director-general of Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid.

Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify - Soundcloud

Or in Dutch: Spotify - SoundCloud