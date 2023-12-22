Episode 13. Belgian Presidency 2024 of the Council of the European Union

A conversation with Alice Durant and Simon Bosmans, staff of the Presidency Task Force.

On 1 January 2024, Belgium will take over the torch from Spain as president of the Council of the European Union. The presidency will last six months. This obviously requires intensive preparation, in which all departments of our FPS were involved. During the presidency, Belgium will organise numerous events and the European elections will take place. But what exactly is the Council of the European Union? And what exactly is the role of the president? We will try to answer these questions during this podcast with Simon Bosmans and Alice Durant, staff members of the Presidency Task Force.

Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud.

Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud.

Alice Durant and Simon Bosmans behind the microphone with a banner with the presidency logo in the background
