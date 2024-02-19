Episode 14. Health at the heart of Belgian Development Cooperation's priorities

Globally, Belgium has always been at the forefront of health. More specifically, our country works to ensure fair access to health care for all, and especially for the most vulnerable. What are the global health challenges? In which projects and within which themes is Belgium particularly active? Who are our partners and what is the role of our FPS in international cooperation? To answer these questions, in this podcast we welcome Catherine Gigante, head of the Society Building and Social Development Department and Hannes Dekeyzer, expert at the Health Unit of the Belgian Development Cooperation.

Listen to this podcast in French (Catherine Gigante): Spotify en SoundCloud.

Or in Dutch (Hannes Dekeyzer): Spotify en SoundCloud.