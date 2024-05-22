Episode 17. Humanitarian aid: a moral duty and expression of solidarity between peoples

Currently, almost all areas of the world are facing humanitarian crises: the Middle East, Ethiopia, Yemen, the Sahel, eastern Congo, Syria and also Ukraine. Whether due to political instability, conflict situations, natural disasters or climate change, humanitarian needs are extremely high. Currently, more than 350 million people worldwide are in need of humanitarian assistance. How exactly does our country support those affected by these humanitarian crises? And how is our Belgian humanitarian aid organised? Laura Cogels, head of the Humanitarian Aid Department of our FPS, tells us more.

Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud

Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud