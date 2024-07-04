Episode 18. NATO - Striving for peace, security and freedom for 75 years

On 4 April 2024, NATO celebrated its 75th anniversary, but in a tense context. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in particular has reshaped geopolitical relations in recent years and triggered evolutions within the politico-military alliance. Countries like Sweden and Finland that previously showed no interest in NATO membership have since joined.

How should our society adapt to the new geopolitical reality? What is on the agenda of the NATO summit in July? And what are the biggest challenges for NATO in the future?

To answer these questions, we welcome Ariadne Petridis, Permanent Representative of Belgium to NATO.

Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud

Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud