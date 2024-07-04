Episode 18. NATO - Striving for peace, security and freedom for 75 years

  1. Last updated on

On 4 April 2024, NATO celebrated its 75th anniversary, but in a tense context. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in particular has reshaped geopolitical relations in recent years and triggered evolutions within the politico-military alliance. Countries like Sweden and Finland that previously showed no interest in NATO membership have since joined.

How should our society adapt to the new geopolitical reality? What is on the agenda of the NATO summit in July? And what are the biggest challenges for NATO in the future?

To answer these questions, we welcome Ariadne Petridis, Permanent Representative of Belgium to NATO.

Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud

Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud

Photo by Ariadne Petridis, posing in front of the European, Belgian and Nato flags
Geopende enveloppe

Keep up-to-date

Subscribe to our newsletters to stay informed about the activities of our FPS
  1. Subjects
    NATO

More episodes

Laura Cogels, Head of Service of the Department of Humanitarian Aid, sits behind the microphone for a roll-up with SDGs

Episode 17. Humanitarian aid: a moral duty and expression of solidarity between peoples

An interview with Laura Cogels, head of service for Humanitarian Aid.
Photo of Carole van Eyll with a microphone in front of her and a poster of the 12th Sustainable Development Goal behind her

Episode 16. Belgium, sustainable chocolate country

A conversation with Carole van Eyll, Belgian ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire.
Foto van Tim Roosen die poseert voor een backdrop met daarop het logo van de vijfde duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelstelling

Episode 15. Gender equality and sexual and reproductive rights within Belgian development cooperation

A conversation with Tim Roosen and with Sandrine Vanhamme and Bastien Horemans.