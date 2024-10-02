Episode 19. Our embassies go green

-
Our FPS has a substantial real estate portfolio; in fact, we manage a large number of buildings abroad. They house our embassies, consulates, diplomatic offices and ambassadors' residences. To combat global warming, like other public institutions and like all citizens, we have a duty to reduce our ecological footprint. This is why our FPS is committed to sustainable management of its buildings. But what efforts are we making in this area? What results have we already achieved? And what are the plans for the future?
To find answers to these questions, today we welcome Karl Stouthuysen, Director ‘Buildings and Logistics’ and Peter Maddens, Belgian Ambassador to Nairobi, Kenya.
Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud
Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud
Peter Maddens and Karl Stouthuysen
