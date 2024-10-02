Episode 19. Our embassies go green

Een gesprek met Karl Stouthuysen, directeur ‘Gebouwen en logistiek’ en Peter Maddens, Belgische ambassadeur in Nairobi, Kenia.

Our FPS has a substantial real estate portfolio; in fact, we manage a large number of buildings abroad. They house our embassies, consulates, diplomatic offices and ambassadors' residences. To combat global warming, like other public institutions and like all citizens, we have a duty to reduce our ecological footprint. This is why our FPS is committed to sustainable management of its buildings. But what efforts are we making in this area? What results have we already achieved? And what are the plans for the future?

To find answers to these questions, today we welcome Karl Stouthuysen, Director ‘Buildings and Logistics’ and Peter Maddens, Belgian Ambassador to Nairobi, Kenya.

Photo of Karl Stouthuysen and Peter Maddens sitting at a table with a microphone in front of them

Peter Maddens and Karl Stouthuysen

