Episode 20. The OSCE unravelled

In these times, security, peace and cooperation rank high on the agenda of European citizens and their authorities.

What are the objectives of the OSCE, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and what challenges does it face? What role do Belgium and our FPS play in this? Ambassador Thomas Lambert, Permanent Representative of Belgium to the OSCE in Vienna, tells us more.

Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud

Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud
 

Photo of Thomas Lambert sitting at a table with a pen in his hand and a microphone in front of him

Thomas Lambert

  1. Subjects
    Security, OSCE

