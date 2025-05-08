Episode 21. After 75 years of Europe, what does the future hold for the EU?

-
On 9 May, we celebrate Europe Day. On that day in 1950, Robert Schuman proposed a new form of political cooperation for Europe that would make war between the nations of the continent unthinkable. This year, we are therefore celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration. It is the perfect opportunity to discuss current European affairs, the importance of the EU and our role as the FPS Foreign Affairs. To discuss this, we invited Ambassador Peter Moors, Permanent Representative of Belgium to the European Union.
Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud
Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud
Peter Moors
