Episode 22. A central role for development banks in tackling global challenges

We take you on a journey into the world of international finance, and more specifically that of development banks. These financial institutions enable fragile countries to finance their development projects. But how do development banks work? What do they actually finance? And how does Belgium use these instruments of international cooperation?

To answer these questions, we welcome Sylvie Graffe and Olivier Elias (Dutch-language podcast) and Alexandra de Bournonville and Michaël Boseret (French-language podcast), experts on development banks at the FPS Foreign Affairs and the FPS Finance.

Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud

Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud.