Episode 23. Green and blue diplomacy: climate and environment at the heart of our foreign policy

Our planet and its inhabitants are facing increasingly severe climate change: droughts, storms, floods, fires, record temperatures. These disruptions affect us all and have multiple consequences: economic, social, political, security-related, etc.

To talk to us about the major environmental and climate challenges that await us in the coming decades, we welcome Ambassador Willem van de Voorde, Special Envoy for Climate and Environment.

Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud.

Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud.