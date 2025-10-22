Episode 23. Green and blue diplomacy: climate and environment at the heart of our foreign policy

-
Last updated on
-
Our planet and its inhabitants are facing increasingly severe climate change: droughts, storms, floods, fires, record temperatures. These disruptions affect us all and have multiple consequences: economic, social, political, security-related, etc.
To talk to us about the major environmental and climate challenges that await us in the coming decades, we welcome Ambassador Willem van de Voorde, Special Envoy for Climate and Environment.
Listen to this podcast in French: Spotify and SoundCloud.
Or in Dutch: Spotify and SoundCloud.
Ambassador Willem van de Voorde
- Subjects
More episodes
Episode 22. A central role for development banks in tackling global challenges
We take you on a journey into the world of international finance, and more specifically that of development banks.
Episode 21. After 75 years of Europe, what does the future hold for the EU?
An interview with Peter Moors, Permanent Representative of Belgium to the European Union.
Episode 20. The OSCE unravelled
A conversation with Thomas Lambert, Permanent Representative of Belgium to the OSCE in Vienna.