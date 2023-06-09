B-FAST donates generators and shelter equipment following the Nova Kachovka dam burst and flooding in Ukraine

Ukraine has called for additional emergency aid through various channels, including the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). The country has to cope with a large-scale conflict for more than a year, resulting in enormous needs for humanitarian aid. On top of this, the Nova Kachovka dam breach has now caused massive flooding, endangering thousands of people. So far, more than 6,000 people were evacuated from the flooded areas. At least 42,000 people are said to be affected by the flooding.

To help the people affected by the floods, B-FAST is providing emergency aid, in the form of shelter equipment (tents, mattresses, sleeping bags, jerry cans, hygiene kits). All these relief items are transported by B-FAST under European coordination. The value of this donation is €350,000.

Because of the sanitary impact of floods of this magnitude, B-FAST and the FPS Health are currently in contact with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health through the UCPM to meet the assessed needs. As such, the FPS Health will provide medical equipment worth €1.6 million (medication, medical products, drinking water storage tanks). Defence will also provide dehydrated meals for the displaced people. This material will also be delivered on site by B-FAST.

In addition, on the basis of an official request received via the European coordination mechanism, B-FAST has been tasked with purchasing generators worth €1.5 million in consultation with the Minister for Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten. These funds will enable B-FAST to send generators to deal with the many difficulties encountered in the areas affected by the floods.

Finally, of the previously announced humanitarian aid package for Ukraine this year (€24 million), €7 million will go to the UN Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine (OCHA) via the Directorate-General for Development Cooperation. This fund allows humanitarian actors on the ground to respond more swiftly to unforeseen circumstances such as this.

B-FAST is the structure of the Federal Government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defence, and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

