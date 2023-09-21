David Jordens new spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

David Jordens will become spokesperson of the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. He joins the team, which already includes Wouter Poels and Nicolas Fierens Gevaert, and will deal principally with the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will start on 1 January 2024.

David Jordens was previously posted at the Embassies of Belgium in Canberra, Beijing and Bujumbura. He studied modern history in Leuven (KUL), political science in Ghent (UGent) and Barcelona (UAB) and obtained a Master of Arts in international politics from the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB).

The new contact details of the spokespersons of FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation are as follows:

Wouter Poels

Tel.: +32 2 501 84 29

GSM: +32 477 40 32 12

wouter.poels@diplobel.fed.be

Nicolas Fierens Gevaert

Tel.: +32 2 501 87 66

GSM: +32 471 44 06 04

nicolas.fierensgevaert@diplobel.fed.be

David Jordens

Tel.: +32 2 501 80 50

GSM: +32 478 92 09 37

david.jordens@diplobel.fed.be