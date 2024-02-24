B-FAST offers aid to people affected by flooding on the Congo River

Following requests for bilateral aid, Belgium, through B-FAST, has decided to offer material support to the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo to help their population cope with the consequences of the recent flooding of the Congo River. These two countries are recurrently affected by flooding, but this year's situation is exceptional due to the extent of the rainfall.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, 16 provinces were affected by flooding. More than 300 people have died, over 2 million people are affected and almost 100,000 houses have collapsed. The equipment sent by B-FAST will be used to help the populations affected by the recent flooding of the Congo River. In concrete terms, B-FAST is sending 348 family tents. This intervention by B-FAST is in addition to the support already provided by Belgium to humanitarian actors in response to the crisis in the east of the country.

In the Republic of Congo, a state of emergency has been declared in 8 provinces. More than 300,000 people have been affected, and almost 2,500 hectares of residential and agricultural land have been destroyed. After the destruction of their homes, many inhabitants had to flee into the forests or to other areas. B-FAST is providing 144 family tents.

The tents donated by B-FAST will provide shelter for around 500 families affected by the floods. The 18 tonnes of equipment arrived on site on Saturday February 24 on a flight from Defense. The tents will be received and distributed via the Red Cross.

B-FAST is the federal government structure that is activated when emergency aid is provided abroad, and comprises the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Strategy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defense and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.

