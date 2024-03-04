B-FAST provides emergency aid to the population in Gaza

Following a request from Jordan and in view of the humanitarian emergency, Belgium, through B-FAST, has decided to offer material support to the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.

Due to the difficulties of access and the complex situation on the ground, the Belgian Government has approved an airdrop operation for emergency aid. This operation will be carried out by a Defence flight transporting food rations and hygiene products purchased via B-FAST to alleviate the urgent needs of the civilian population in Gaza.

B-FAST is the federal government structure that is activated when emergency aid is provided abroad, and comprises the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defense and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.