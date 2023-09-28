Belgium deeply concerned by the repeated threats and acts of intimidation against the ICC

Belgium is deeply concerned by the repeated threats and acts of intimidation against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC’s computer system was recently hacked.

Furthermore, the Russian Federation announced earlier this week that it has placed ICC President Piotr Hofmański on its wanted list on which several ICC officials, including prosecutor Karim Khan, Vice-President Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza and three other judges were already.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib: "Belgium strongly condemns these attacks that aim to undermine the proper functioning of the Court as an impartial judicial institution. The ICC plays a fundamental role in the fight against impunity. The Court must be able to act and carry out its functions independently, without interference. This is why, as a State Party to the Rome Statute, we cannot remain indifferent to such attacks. It is up to the States that established this Court to protect its independence."

Belgium reaffirms its unaltered commitment to defend the principles and values underpinning the Rome Statute and reiterates its unconditional support to the Court, its elected officials and its personnel.