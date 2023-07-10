Belgium's reaction following the decision of the United States to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine

Belgium takes notice of the decision of the United States to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine.

As a State Party to the Oslo Convention on Cluster Munitions, Belgium has made a commitment not to produce or use cluster munitions and to discourage their use. Belgium stands by that commitment.

Cluster munitions have an indiscriminate effect: during an attack, an entire area can be contaminated without a distinction made between civilians and military targets. Moreover, cluster munitions continue to cause human suffering long after the end of the conflict.

The fact that 111 States have joined the Oslo Convention demonstrates a growing international understanding on the unacceptability of cluster munitions. Belgium calls on the States that have remained outside the Convention to sign and ratify it.

Belgium calls on all actors, in all conflicts, to refrain from using cluster munitions, to respect their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, to always distinguish between the civilian population and combatants, and to take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects.

Belgium will continue to support Ukraine in its self-defense against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked aggression.