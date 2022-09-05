Diplomatic Contact Days from 5 to 9 September 2022

From 5 to 9 September, Belgium's Ambassadors, Consuls-General and Permanent Representatives to international institutions will meet in Brussels for the Diplomatic Contact Days at the Egmont Palace.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Diplomatic Contact Days could not be organised (except in virtual form) for the last two years. This year also, precautions will be maintained, taking into account the strict COVID rules still in force in several countries abroad.

At the opening session on Monday 5 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and of Federal Cultural Institutions, Hadja Lahbib, will elaborate on the priorities of her foreign policy and the role of Belgian diplomacy in its implementation. The Minister for Development Cooperation and Urban Policy, Meryame Kitir, and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, will present their priorities and points of attention. On Tuesday 6 September, Defence Minister, Ludivine Dedonder, will explain the linkages between diplomacy and defence.

Throughout the week, a series of visits and contacts with Belgian institutional and economic actors have been planned. Particular attention will be paid to how Belgian Heads of Mission can promote our political priorities and values, as well as defend our economic interests, in a rapidly changing environment with new security challenges. HRH Princess Astrid will highlight the importance of recent and future economic missions for economic diplomacy.

The Heads of Mission will be welcomed by Their Majesties the King and Queen of the Belgians, a perfect moment for a group photo.