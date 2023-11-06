The diplomatic days will take place from 6 to 10 November 2023 in Brussels

On Monday 6 November, the diplomatic days will start in Brussels. They will be held at the Palais d'Egmont throughout the week. This annual gathering of Belgian diplomats brings together Belgium's ambassadors, consuls-general and permanent representatives to the international institutions for a series of meetings. At the opening session on Monday 6 November, Hadja Lahbib, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions, will outline her foreign policy priorities and the role of the Belgian diplomacy in these troubled times on the international stage. The Minister for Development Cooperation and Major Cities, Caroline Gennez, and the Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, will then share their specific points of attention. On Tuesday 7 November, the Minister of Defence, Ludivine Dedonder, will discuss the relationship between diplomacy and defence policy, after which the Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, Nicole de Moor, presents the challenges of international developments for Belgium's migration policy. Throughout the week, thematic meetings and events will also be held to allow wide-ranging discussions on topical issues and the many challenges facing diplomacy, from cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to disinformation. Of course, the traditional areas of action of the FPS Foreign Affairs will not be forgotten. For example, the growing challenges in consular matters, from assisting Belgians abroad in the event of a crisis to dealing with the arbitrary detention of our compatriots, will also be the subject of in-depth discussions. Finally, particular emphasis will be placed this year on the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will take place in the first half of 2024 and will mobilise a large part of the Belgian diplomacy, as well as other SPFs. As every year, the heads of diplomatic posts will also be received at the Château de Laeken by Their Majesties the King and the Queen of the Belgians. After the close of the diplomatic days on Friday 10 November, they will return to their respective posts in the four corners of the world in the service of the Belgians and their interests.