Episode 15. Gender equality and sexual and reproductive rights within Belgian development cooperation

  1. Last updated on

Gender equality is far from being achieved everywhere in the world. The rights of women and girls remain an ongoing struggle. According to a United Nations report, 44% of women worldwide are not allowed to make decisions about their own reproductive health and sexuality. However, gender equality is one of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations' Agenda 2030.

Belgium places women's rights and empowerment at the heart of its national and foreign policies. But where do we stand? And what exactly is our country doing to achieve its goals in the fight for women's rights?

Find out all the answers in our new podcast!

Listen to this podcast in French (Sandrine Vanhamme and Bastien Horemans): Spotify and SoundCloud

Or in Dutch (Tim Roosen): Spotify and SoundCloud
 

  1. Subjects
    Gender equality

More episodes

Photo by Hannes Dekeyzer and Catherine Gigante in front of a roll-up showing the icon of the third Sustainable Development Goal

Episode 14. Health at the heart of Belgian Development Cooperation's priorities

An interview with Catherine Gigante, head of the Society Building and Social Development Department and with Hannes Dekeyzer, ex...
Alice Durant and Simon Bosmans behind the microphone with a banner with the presidency logo in the background

Episode 13. Belgian Presidency 2024 of the Council of the European Union

A conversation with Alice Durant and Simon Bosmans, staff of the Presidency Task Force.
Photo of Heidy Rombouts sitting at a table

Episode 12. Why does Belgium focus so much on development cooperation?

A conversation with Heidy Rombouts , Director-General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid, on the Belgian developme...