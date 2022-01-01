The evaluation reports of the Special Evaluation Office (from 2005 up to now) are available here. The Directorate General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid (DGD) and other actors involved, such as Enabel, BIO and non-governmental actors, provide a response to the conclusions and recommendations of each evaluation. These are called management responses and are published together with the report.
The evaluation reports are also accessible in the database of the DAC Evaluation Resource Centre (DEReC). DEReC collects evaluations from all development agencies worldwide which are members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC). With over 3,000 reports, DEReC is a comprehensive and unique resource that gives evaluators, policymakers, researchers and the general public access to development results in various forms and contexts.
The Special Evaluation Office manages its own evaluations, follows up on evaluations in cooperation with different actors and provides support to other evaluations.
Evaluation of country strategies within the first management contract of Enabel
The first management contract of Enabel runs from 2018 to the end of 2022.
Evaluation of the international climate finance
How is Belgium tackling the global climate challenge in vulnerable countries?
Digital for Development, Follow-up study
What are the developments related to the Covid-19 context?
An evaluation of the Belgian core funding policy of multilateral organisations
This evaluation examined Belgium's core funding policy of multilateral partner organisations. This policy provides contributions to the general resources of these organisations and contributes to an effective multilateralism of which Belgium is a strong supporter.
Evaluation reports: archive
All evaluation reports of the Special Evaluation Office can be consulted and downloaded from 2005 onwards. External experts are used to carry out the evaluations.
Joint evaluations
The Special Evaluation Office (co-)finances several evaluations that are carried out in cooperation with other actors, such as the Directorate General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid (DGD), actors of non-governmental cooperation and evaluation departments in other countries.
Support to other evaluations
In parallel with the implementation of its evaluation programme, the Special Evaluation Office supports and follows up on the evaluations of organisations funded by the Belgian Development Cooperation.